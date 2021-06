Timothy Cation, CMA, from Mason Clinic Pediatrics has been named Mason Health’s Employee of the Month for April 2021. After spending 10 years in the Infantry, Timothy Cation retired from the Army and decided to go to school to become a Medical Assistant. The main reason for that decision was his wife Alma Cation, who has been working at Mason Health for five years. Hearing her stories about life working in the health care sector, patients, and the work environment inspired Timothy to follow her path and become a member of our Mason Health Pediatrics team.