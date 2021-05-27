Cancel
Butler, GA

Weather Forecast For Butler

Butler Bulletin
 5 days ago

BUTLER, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0aDEsANo00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Butler Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

