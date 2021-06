Today's rain will be more of the nuisance variety, making you use the windshield wipers every once in a while and making you shield your face if you must run into a store. Totals by the end of the day are between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain. Our afternoon high will be in the middle-60s. Showers stick around tomorrow but we also begin our warming trend that shows dry, sunny weather with temperatures in the mid-80s by Saturday.