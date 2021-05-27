Cancel
Manila, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Manila

Posted by 
Manila News Watch
 5 days ago

MANILA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aDEs7os00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manila News Watch

Manila, AR
ABOUT

With Manila News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Craighead County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi; Poinsett A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR Northwestern Poinsett County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas At 334 PM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing penny to pea size hail and winds 45 mph was located along a line extending from Monette to near Weiner. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in northwestern Poinsett...southeastern Craighead and northwestern Mississippi Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Mississippi County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mississippi A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI...SOUTHWESTERN DYER AND NORTH CENTRAL LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 403 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blytheville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Gosnell, Burdette, Ashport, Barr, Hickman, Barfield, Lens Ford, O`Donnell Bend, Tomato, Tuckertown, Burton, Number Nine, Armorel, Huffman, Lightfoot, Yarbro, Chic, Luckett and Chickasaw National Wildlife Refuge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Craighead County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi; Poinsett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAIGHEAD...NORTHEASTERN POINSETT AND WEST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Caraway, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Caraway, Keiser, Marie, Little River, Etowah, Black Oak, Victoria, Three Way, West Ridge, Eastview, Lennie, Vail, Big Lake, Mandalay, Bondsville, Lowden, Hilton, Red Line, Bunney and Shippen. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crittenden County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Cross, Mississippi, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Mississippi; St. Francis A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR Northeastern St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Cross County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas Tipton County in western Tennessee Southwestern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee Shelby County in western Tennessee At 310 AM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing winds at least 40 mph was located along a line extending from near Fulton to near Simsboro. Movement was east at 45 mph. People in northeastern St. Francis...southeastern Cross southwestern Mississippi...Crittenden...Tipton...southwestern Lauderdale and Shelby Counties should monitor this storm closely.