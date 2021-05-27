Daily Weather Forecast For Manila
MANILA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
