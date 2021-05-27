Daily Weather Forecast For Eagar

EAGAR, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 44 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 82 °F, low 44 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 82 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 80 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.