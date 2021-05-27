Cancel
Eagar, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Eagar

Eagar Voice
 5 days ago

EAGAR, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aDEs53Q00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 44 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 44 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

