Daily Weather Forecast For Eagar
EAGAR, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 44 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 44 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
