Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

CVS is handing out prizes for Covid-19 vaccinations

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS Health is tempting people who are hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine with lavish prizes — some of which were forbidden just a year ago. The pharmacy chain announced Thursday that people who plan to receive or have received a Covid-19 vaccine at CVS can enter its new "One Step Closer" sweepstakes and win one of more than 1,000 prizes. Those include a seven-day cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line, VIP tickets to next year's Super Bowl, a two-night stay at a Wyndham hotel and $5,000 cash prizes for family reunions.

www.wicz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Cash Prizes#Pharmacy#Vaccine Doses#Cvs Health#Norwegian Cruise Line#Unilever#Budweiser#Cdc#Vaccination Rate#Lavish Prizes#Vip Tickets#Beer Purchases#Adults#Lotteries#Incentives#Wyndham#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Woonsocket, RISFGate

CVS offers luxury prizes as coronavirus vaccine incentives

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS is offering luxury vacations, cruises, concert tickets, a Super Bowl trip and other prizes to eligible customers who get a coronavirus vaccination at one of its pharmacies, the company announced Thursday. CVS is joining a growing number of businesses and governments offering incentives — ranging...
Lotterywsau.com

Big Prizes: CVS throws in tropical trips, Superbowl tickets in vaccine push

(Reuters) – U.S. pharmacy chain CVS is helping President Joe Biden’s push to get 70% of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 by Independence Day, promising customers prizes ranging from tropical cruises to a trip to Superbowl LVI if they get shots. The move by CVS, which has over 9,600 pharmacies across...
NFLChicago Sun-Times

CVS offering sweepstakes for Super Bowl trip, other prizes as incentive for COVID vaccine recipients

Last year, seats at the Super Bowl were limited due to the pandemic. This year, getting inoculated from COVID-19 could be your ticket to the big game. CVS Health announced on Thursday that it will allow people who get vaccinated at its stores, have gotten vaccinated at its stores or show they to do so to enter a sweepstakes giveaway for a variety of prizes, including a trip to the Super Bowl, $5,000 to fund a family reunion, cruises or cash.
Public Healthdailyvoice.com

COVID-19: CVS Health Unveils Sweepstakes To Encourage Vaccinations

CVS Health is jumping on the bandwagon in getting more Americans vaccinated for COVID-19 by offering big prizes including international trips, tickets to the next Super Bowl, and lots of other incentives. The sweepstakes kick off on Tuesday, June 1, when all eligible customers who received or plan to receive...
Public HealthWBAY Green Bay

CVS holding sweepstakes for people who get COVID-19 vaccine

(WBAY) - CVS Health is holding a sweepstakes for people who get the COVID-19 vaccine. The pharmacy chain calls it the #OneStepCloser Sweepstakes. CLICK HERE for rules and information on how to enter. Starting June 1, customers who received a shot at CVS or register to receive their shot at...
Public HealthProvidence Business News

CVS will offer prizes to motivate holdouts to get COVID-19 shot

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. will start offering the chance to win Bermuda trips, cruises and even VIP tickets to the next Super Bowl for those willing to get a COVID-19 vaccination in an attempt to reverse declining interest in the vaccine. The pharmacy giant says that customers who received...
HealthABC6.com

Vaccinated residents can enter sweepstakes to win prizes through CVS

WOONSOCKET, R.I (WLNE) – Starting June 1st, customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through CVS may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for a chance to win one of over thousands of potential prizes. The prizes are set to be drawn over a six-week period. “We’re...
Public HealthKTAR.com

CVS offering incentives to get people to take COVID-19 vaccine

PHOENIX — CVS Health announced Thursday it is offering incentives to people who have received or will receive the COVID-19 vaccine through one of its clinics. Beginning on Tuesday, eligible individuals can choose to enroll in the sweepstakes in order to win one of nearly 1,000 prizes. CVS Health has...
Public HealthWCNC

A COVID-19 shot at CVS could mean a shot at prizes. Here's what you could win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, CVS is hoping to sweeten the deal with a chance at one of 1,000 prizes. Starting June 1, eligible customers age 18 or older who have been vaccinated at CVS Health already or who register to get a shot can choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. This puts the customer in the running for a bevy of prizes, such as high-dollar gift cards, vacation packages, product packages, and more.
Healthprogressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Giving $10 Gift Cards to People Who Get Vaccinated

The latest grocer to offer incentives for customers who get a COVID-19 vaccination is Hy-Vee Inc., which is giving a free $10 Hy-Vee gift card to any individual who completes their COVID-19 vaccination at a Hy-Vee pharmacy or pop-up Hy-Vee vaccination clinic. The vaccination must be completed between June 1 and Nov. 11 for the person to receive the gift card. Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations, with no appointment needed.
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.