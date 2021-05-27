Cancel
Sisseton, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Sisseton

Sisseton Times
SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aDEry6z00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then widespread frost during night

    • High 47 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sisseton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

