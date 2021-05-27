Daily Weather Forecast For Sisseton
SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then widespread frost during night
- High 47 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.