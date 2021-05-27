Daily Weather Forecast For Sisseton

SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then widespread frost during night High 47 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 41 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 63 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.