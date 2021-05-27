Sutton Weather Forecast

SUTTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance light rain then areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle during night High 64 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



