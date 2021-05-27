Sutton Weather Forecast
SUTTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain then areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
