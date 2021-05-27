Cancel
Sutton, WV

Sutton Weather Forecast

Sutton News Beat
 5 days ago

SUTTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aDErwLX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain then areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sutton, WV
ABOUT

With Sutton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Sutton, WV
