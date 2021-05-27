Stevenson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STEVENSON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.