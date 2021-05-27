Stevenson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STEVENSON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
