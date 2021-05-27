Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stevenson, AL

Stevenson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Stevenson Dispatch
Stevenson Dispatch
 5 days ago

STEVENSON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aDErua500

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stevenson Dispatch

Stevenson Dispatch

Stevenson, AL
13
Followers
50
Post
762
Views
ABOUT

With Stevenson Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stevenson, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Slight Chance Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Patchy Fog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Stevenson Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Stevenson’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stevenson: Tuesday, May 11: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 13: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Jackson County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong gusty winds will be capable of knocking down small tree limbs along with other small unsecured items. Seek safe shelter until this cluster of storms has passed. Target Area: Jackson; Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL JACKSON AND EAST CENTRAL MADISON COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a bowing cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near Gurley, or 8 miles southeast of Moores Mill, and moving east at 50 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this cluster of storms. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Moores Mill, Skyline, Gurley, Alabama A And M University, Pleasant Groves, Paint Rock, Maysville, Princeton and Brownsboro.
Jackson County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 11:17:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Guntersville, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Jackson; Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR JACKSON...MARSHALL AND DEKALB COUNTIES At 733 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Stevenson to 6 miles east of Guntersville to near Cleveland, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management and Doppler radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Albertville, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Boaz, Guntersville, Rainsville, Bridgeport, Henagar, Stevenson and Crossville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Dekalb County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for northeastern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN DEKALB COUNTIES At 955 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near South Pittsburg to 6 miles west of Trenton to near Henagar, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bridgeport, Henagar, Ider, Higdon and Long Island. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH