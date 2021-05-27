Galivants Ferry Daily Weather Forecast
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 96 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.