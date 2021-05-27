Cancel
Galivants Ferry, SC

Galivants Ferry Daily Weather Forecast

Galivants Ferry News Watch
 5 days ago

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGxw3_0aDErthM00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Galivants Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

