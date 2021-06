Back in 2015, loyal fans of Warhammer Fantasy Battles were surprised when a narrative event known as The End Times effectively destroyed the world. Then, it was reforged anew in a continuation of sorts with Age of Sigmar. The new tabletop wargame took characters and factions from the fantasy setting and turned them into gods and immortal warriors, each inhabiting their own realm. Six years later, we now have Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, touted as the first strategy video game adaptation of the license. The question still remains: is it worth it?