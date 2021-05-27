Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olympia, WA

While you’re in: Find sympathy for de Vil, hunt for history and admire student art

By Molly Gilmore
Olympian
 5 days ago

What kind of person plots to turn playful puppies into a spotted fur coat? As fans of the 1961 Disney classic “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” — or the live-action 1996 remake, “101 Dalmatians” — know, the answer is an over-the-top evil one like Cruella de Vil, who loves all things black-and-white and places glamour above all. Disney digs into what made de Vil such a devil in “Cruella,” being released simultaneously online and in theaters Friday, May 28. The prequel, starring Emma Stone as the fledging villainess, is showing in a double feature with “Raya and the Last Dragon” at the Skyline Drive-In, 182 SE Brewer Road, Shelton. Tickets are $8 for ages 12 and older, $3 for ages 6-11 and free for children 5 and younger. You can also watch both films — along with the live-action “101 Dalmatians” and sequel “102 Dalmatians,” both starring Glenn Close as the vile de Vil — on Disney+, though “Raya,” featuring Awkwafina as the voice of the self-deprecating dragon, isn’t free to subscribers till Friday, June 4.

www.theolympian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lacey, WA
City
Olympia, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
Olympia, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Reykdal
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Local History#Art Show#New Museum#Art History#Dalmatians#Art Work#Lacey Museum#The Lacey Train Depot#New Museum#420 College St Se#Timberline High School#Olympia High School#Hilltop Artists#Freelance#Kgy Fm#History Scavenger Hunt#Culture And Recreation#Evil#Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Olympia, WASpin

Beatific: Our 1993 Beat Happening Feature

A lot of what’s been written about Olympia, Washington’s finest-ever rock trio, Beat Happening, refers to its purported immaturity. The band has been pegged as “wide-eyed,” “naive,” and “childlike,” which would, I guess, be charming If it weren’t so wrongheaded. “I don’t mind when we get called childlike, but I...
Olympia, WAthurstontalk.com

Olympia’s New Nonprofit Organization, Willy Lucky, Aims to Help Local Rescue Animals

Empathy and love can be found everywhere, especially in the Thurston County community. Sisters and Olympia residents Erin Gantenbein and Robin Reese champion this idea, and prove that great acts of love and unconditional kindness can make the greatest difference. Everyone has the potential to make the world a better place. This is the exact mindset both women promoted when creating the Willy Lucky Nonprofit Organization, a charity dedicated to ending convenience euthanasia and providing the best life possible for rescue pets.
Thurston County, WAthurstontalk.com

2021 Summer Camps in Thurston County and Beyond

The weather is warming up and summer is on our mind! Things are slowly returning to normal and that includes wondering how to keep the kids occupied during summer break. Thankfully, throughout Thurston County there are a variety of fun summer camps that will teach your child new skills, get them moving and maybe even help them meet new friends. Due to COVID, most camps have fewer spots so plan early and reserve as soon as possible. Here are the 2021 summer camps in Thurston County.
Washington Statefoodtruckoperator.com

Washington food truck depot is getting lots of love

The Lacey Food Truck Depot, which opened just days ago in the city of Lacey, Washington, was so well-received that the participating food trucks ran out of food. The opening days included the Five-O Island Grindz, a Hawaiian food fare truck, and its owners said the depot location has been its best ever, according to a report at The Olympian.