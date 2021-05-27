While you’re in: Find sympathy for de Vil, hunt for history and admire student art

What kind of person plots to turn playful puppies into a spotted fur coat? As fans of the 1961 Disney classic “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” — or the live-action 1996 remake, “101 Dalmatians” — know, the answer is an over-the-top evil one like Cruella de Vil, who loves all things black-and-white and places glamour above all. Disney digs into what made de Vil such a devil in “Cruella,” being released simultaneously online and in theaters Friday, May 28. The prequel, starring Emma Stone as the fledging villainess, is showing in a double feature with “Raya and the Last Dragon” at the Skyline Drive-In, 182 SE Brewer Road, Shelton. Tickets are $8 for ages 12 and older, $3 for ages 6-11 and free for children 5 and younger. You can also watch both films — along with the live-action “101 Dalmatians” and sequel “102 Dalmatians,” both starring Glenn Close as the vile de Vil — on Disney+, though “Raya,” featuring Awkwafina as the voice of the self-deprecating dragon, isn’t free to subscribers till Friday, June 4.