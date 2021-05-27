CT Firm Donates to SCSU Fundraiser

EAST LONGMEADOW – David Fernandes, Diana Brault and Martha Rickson of Polish National Credit Union (PNCU) were on hand to deliver a $5,000 donation from the banking institution to the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial project. Memorial Committee Chair Terry Glusko told Reminder Publishing they have raised about $250,000 for the project and will need to raise another $400,000. Glusko and committee members Don Gamache, Walter Esposito, Bob Wallace, Ed Brown and Tom Gour accepted the donation with Architect Rick Morse from EL Architecture and Acting Council on Aging Director Alicia Smith. Fernandes said PNCU made the donation out of “our passion for community development.” Rickson added “Even though our footprint is more Wilbraham and Hampden, we have a lot of people from East Longmeadow and Springfield who bank with us.”