Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

CT Firm Donates to SCSU Fundraiser

high-profile.com
 5 days ago

Woodbury, CT – Classic Turf Company, LLC (Classic Turf), a family-owned business specializing in sports facility design and construction, donated $10,000 to help Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) students facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and those in general financial need. Classic Turf donated $10,000 as part of SCSU’s...

www.high-profile.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Charity#Community#University Of Connecticut#Scsu Fundraiser#Classic Turf Company#Llc#Scsu#Scholarships#Monetary Donations#Financial Assistance#Caring#Clubs#Schools#Students#Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Local consulting firm adds fundraising division to assist nonprofits

Tulsa-based Propeller Consulting has announced that it has launched a fundraising arm designed to assist nonprofit organizations with capital campaign strategy, annual giving plans and fundraising communications. Leading Propeller Fundraising will be Meredith Poling, the company’s vice-president. “Nonprofits have always been one of the main areas of focus at Propeller,...
CharitiesMorning Sun

Kay's Way fundraising event continues to bring in donations for local women and girls

Kay's Way fundraising event brings in a lot of donations of personal hygiene items and monetary donations to support local women and girls in need. Kay’s Way: The Women’s Initiative Drive to Support Women and Girls is a fundraising event that goes May 10-26. For May 2021, Krapohl Ford & Lincoln and the Mount Pleasant Women’s Initiative have partnered up to collect feminine hygiene and personal care supplies from community members which will be donated to the Care Store for local women and girls.
Charitiesrepublicmonitor.com

Naeger Family Fundraiser

Community Night will be held Tuesday, May 25. 10% off all sales or 50% selected items will go to benefit the Naeger family.
Connecticut StateMiddletown Press

AT&T donates $10,000 to bolster SCSU program for underserved students

NEW HAVEN — The AT&T Foundation has given Southern Connecticut State University a $10,000 award to bolster a university program aimed at supporting underserved students in their pursuit of college and career goals. SCSU’s Southern Educational Opportunity Program, “provides students with the tools for successful college admission and completion,” according...
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

CT’s First Mocktail Mixmaster Crowned at A Promise to Jordan Fundraiser

More than 100 supporters raised a glass and over $5,700 to aid addiction awareness at the first "Mocktail" Tasting fundraiser on May 13, 2021 at Real Art Ways in Hartford. Nonprofit organization A Promise to Jordan hosted the recovery-friendly event that challenged restaurateurs and bar owners from across the state to show off their best non-alcoholic cocktails or appetizers and compete to be named the best.
Winfield, INNWI.com

Fundraiser benefits child with leukemia

WINFIELD — Sassy Salon is hosting a fundraiser Saturday in conjunction with its one year anniversary. It's from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the salon, 8291 E. 109th Ave. Proceeds from a raffle basket fundraiser will go to Lilly Reidfro, 3, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, who has leukemia.
CharitiesTimes News

ACS fundraiser set for Sunday

The American Cancer Society will host a kid’s toy bingo at the Lakeside Ballroom on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Cost is $5 per child for 10 games of bingo. Children must be accompanied by an adult. A concession stand will have food and drinks available. Doors open at noon. Social...
Lake County, COleadvilleherald

Full Circle continues fundraising

On behalf of our team at Full Circle of Lake County, we are so grateful to have the opportunity to serve our community, in partnership with so many amazing organizations across Lake County. We have been quite busy over the past year, helping to distribute over $700,000 in financial support...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Fundraiser rescheduled

The Cody Soroptimist Club had to reschedule its annual event due to COVID-19 concerns and issues with the venue, but June 12 the annual Wine Tasting fundraiser will finally happen. The club had chosen the “Roaring ’20s in 2020” as the theme for its annual Wine Tasting Party. The club...
New Haven, CTsouthernct.edu

Stop & Shop Donates $5,000 to SCSU Food Pantry

Students in need will continue to utilize the services of the SCSU Food Pantry thanks to the generosity of a local supermarket and their commitment toward providing to the community. Stop & Shop presented the pantry with $5,000 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on May 14, along with Vice President...
East Longmeadow, MAthereminder.com

Memorial donation

EAST LONGMEADOW – David Fernandes, Diana Brault and Martha Rickson of Polish National Credit Union (PNCU) were on hand to deliver a $5,000 donation from the banking institution to the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial project. Memorial Committee Chair Terry Glusko told Reminder Publishing they have raised about $250,000 for the project and will need to raise another $400,000. Glusko and committee members Don Gamache, Walter Esposito, Bob Wallace, Ed Brown and Tom Gour accepted the donation with Architect Rick Morse from EL Architecture and Acting Council on Aging Director Alicia Smith. Fernandes said PNCU made the donation out of “our passion for community development.” Rickson added “Even though our footprint is more Wilbraham and Hampden, we have a lot of people from East Longmeadow and Springfield who bank with us.”
Durham, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Donation | Snapshot

Bill Campbell, Past President of the Northern Recon Group (NRG) on the right is shown presenting a donation check in the amount of $2,500 to Rick Farley, Commander of Durham American Legion Post 673 on behalf of Feather Falls Casino. The NRG donates volunteer time to the Casino in exchange for donations to veterans’ organizations. The Durham Post is very grateful for this very welcome donation that will support Post programs, especially Durham Boys State. To learn more about the NRG visit northernrecongroup.org.
Bainbridge Island, WAbainbridgereview.com

Online fundraiser to help PAWS

PAWS of Bainbridge Island and North Kitsap is taking its annual gala fundraiser online again this year, bringing together animal lovers for entertainment, a live auction and games. The event is June 5 from 7-8:30 p.m. Cost is $50 at http://pawsbink.org/paws-gala/. Money raised helps fund programs that PAWSBINK provides the...
Courier-Express

Unity Rises Donation Center finds new home, fundraiser tickets available

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Local group Unity Rises Association will be hosting a dance fundraiser on June 5 to help cover the costs for moving to its new location and some new clothing racks. Unity Rises is a Punxsutawney-based donation center that offers clothing and household items to those in need for...
Charitieschicagocrusader.com

Mollison Fundrive Fundraiser

We are excited about our first Mollison Fundrive Fundraiser. We’d like everyone to participate in supporting this Fundrive. We need everyone we know to fill a 33 gallon bag with gently used clean clothes, shoes and household items. Our goal is to raise $4,000.00, simply by cleaning out our closets and getting rid of the gently used household items.
Windber, PAfox8tv.com

Team Tyler Fundraising Event

Nearly $4,000 were raised Sunday for a local nonprofit helping children with a Genetic Disorder. 10-year-old Tyler Plunkard of Windber has Neurofibromatosis, also called “NF.” The nonprofit “Team Tyler” was created in his honor. On Sunday, they hosted their Second Annual “Unlock the Door to NF” fundraising event for NF....
Saint Cloud, MNkvsc.org

SCSU Updates COVID-19 ‘Bring Huskies Home’ Policies

St. Cloud State University is updating students and the community on recent changes to important campus safety conditions and requirements related to COVID-19. The following guidelines and protocols will be effective May 28:. Masking will not be required for those who are fully vaccinated while on campus, with exception to...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Fundraiser for music outreach program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An organization that aims to bring the community together through a shared love of music is looking for some help. The Front Porch is looking to reach a goal of raising $50,000 by June 30 for its Roots and Wings program. Every dollar donated will...