Daily Weather Forecast For Connell
CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
