Connell, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Connell

Connell News Flash
 5 days ago

CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aDErlsm00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 36 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Connell, WA
With Connell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Environment
Connell, WAPosted by
Connell News Flash

Connell is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(CONNELL, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Connell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Connell, WAPosted by
Connell News Flash

Get weather-ready — Connell’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Connell: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Benton County, WAweather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 16:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-06 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.