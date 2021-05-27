Cancel
Hinckley, MN

Rainy forecast for Hinckley? Jump on it!

Hinckley Bulletin
Hinckley Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HINCKLEY, MN) Thursday is set to be rainy in Hinckley, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hinckley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aDErk0300

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then cloudy during night

    • High 46 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hinckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

