Telluride, CO

Weather Forecast For Telluride

Telluride News Alert
 5 days ago

TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aDErcwF00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

