Weather Forecast For Telluride
TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.