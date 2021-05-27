Cancel
Scott City, KS

Scott City Daily Weather Forecast

Scott City Post
 5 days ago

SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aDEraAn00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 45 °F
    • 8 to 17 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then t-storms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    T-storms then rain in the day; while t-storms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Scott City, KS
ABOUT

With Scott City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Scott City, KS
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Scott City, KSPosted by
Scott City Post

Scott City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.60 per gallon

(SCOTT CITY, KS) According to Scott City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 104 W 5Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 1720 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Lane County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Lane; Scott FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Kansas, including the following areas, Lane and Scott. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Monday morning * One to locally up to three inches of rain fell across portions of Scott and Lane County late Saturday evening. Another round of heavy rain-producing thunderstorms is expected to move across west central Kansas again tonight, which could lead to a flash flooding risk * High rainfall rates from strong to severe thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding where already saturated conditions exist.
Finney County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Finney; Lane; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL FINNEY...SCOTT AND WESTERN LANE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM CDT At 1229 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm very near Scott City, moving northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Scott City, Grigston, Healy, Scott State Lake, Modoc, Shallow Water, Manning and Amy. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern and west central Kansas.
Lane County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lane; Scott The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Scott County in west central Kansas Northwestern Lane County in west central Kansas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1025 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Healy, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Scott and northwestern Lane Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Kearny, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON NORTHWESTERN KEARNY AND NORTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ At 1019 PM CDT/919 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles north of Kendall, moving north at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hamilton, northwestern Kearny and northwestern Scott Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT/midnight MDT/ for west central Kansas.
Scott County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Scott The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Scott County in west central Kansas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Scott City and Modoc.
Kansas Stateccenterdispatch.com

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Scott County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FINNEY...WESTERN NESS...SOUTHERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN HODGEMAN AND LANE COUNTIES At 958 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Arnold to 13 miles south of Beeler to 9 miles north of Garden City, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Finney, western Ness, southern Scott, northwestern Hodgeman and Lane Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
WeatherPosted by
Scott City Post

Get weather-ready — Scott City’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Scott City: Saturday, May 8: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Monday, May 10: Rain Showers Likely; Tuesday, May 11: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Clark County, KSweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening to 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds behind the cold front may kick up dust leading to periods of reduced visibility in some spots. Elevated showers and thunderstorms could also convectively enhance wind gusts.