Scott City Daily Weather Forecast

SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 45 °F 8 to 17 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 51 °F 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then t-storms during night High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 T-storms then rain in the day; while t-storms during night High 67 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.