Scott City Daily Weather Forecast
SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 45 °F
- 8 to 17 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then t-storms during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
T-storms then rain in the day; while t-storms during night
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
