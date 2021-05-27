The Ways Emma Stone's Cruella Breaks From The Disney Movie Mold, According To The Director

Cancel
Disney’s live-action re-imaginings of classic animated movies give filmmakers a chance to offer a new kind of vision to the memorable characters we’ve grown up knowing and loving… or in Cruella’s case, hating. Over the years, we’ve seen Jon Favreau make some insane technical achievements with the CGI world of The Jungle Book and The Lion King, watched Tim Burton bring new life into Wonderland and Dumbo, and Bill Condon make a “time as old as time” new again in Beauty and the Beast. With Cruella, director Craig Gillespie made a movie that’s not typical for the studio.

