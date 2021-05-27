Cancel
Corning, AR

Corning Weather Forecast

Corning Journal
 5 days ago

CORNING, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aDErXTU00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Corning Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

