Corning Weather Forecast

CORNING, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 77 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



