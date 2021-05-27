Corning Weather Forecast
CORNING, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.