Ticonderoga, NY

Weather Forecast For Ticonderoga

5 days ago 
 5 days ago

TICONDEROGA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aDErUpJ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 48 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

With Ticonderoga Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Get weather-ready — Ticonderoga’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ticonderoga: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Clinton County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Western Clinton, Western Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Essex; Western Clinton; Western Essex A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL CLINTON AND NORTHEASTERN ESSEX COUNTIES At 1131 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Au Sable Forks, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea size hail has been reported with this storm. Locations impacted include Willsboro, Elizabethtown, Au Sable Forks, Jay In Essex County, Lewis, Deerhead, North Jay, Reber, Clintonville and Ausable Forks.
Clinton County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 03:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Vermont, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden and Western Addison Counties. In New York, Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely areas for frost formation will be areas removed from Lake Champlain.