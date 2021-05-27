Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

AVT Australia Launches the CM62 Micro Gimbal at Land Forces

By Press
suasnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom 1 st June 2021, AVT Australia will be launching its CM62 Micro Gimbal at Land. Forces, at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre. The gimbal will be on display on the AVT Australia booth (#1P3), alongside AVT Australia’s range of imaging systems for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). The...

www.suasnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avt#Advanced Systems#Software Systems#Software Development#Avt Australia Launches#Avt Australia#Isr#Lwir#Group 1 Uas#The Cm62 Micro Gimbal#Adf#Defence Innovation Hub#Thermal Imaging#Suas Operations#Missions#International Customers#Surveillance#Accurate Daylight#Definition#Brisbane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
Related
Georgia StateFlorida Star

Australia’s Queensland Launch New Disaster App Businesses

TOWNSVILLE, Australia — An application designed to help small businesses prepare for and respond to disasters has been launched by Australia’s north-eastern state of Queensland’s government. The Disaster Hub application will allow businesses to access checklists, financial assistance, and other resources when disasters strike in Queensland. Businesses will find “prepare, respond and recover” checklists, suggested communication messaging, how-to video animations, small […]
Rugbyrugbyworld.com

Australia launch 2027 Rugby World Cup bid

Australia have officially launched their 2027 Rugby World Cup bid. Their bid projects that if they win the bid to host the tournament, there will be over 200,000 international visitors to Australia and over two million people attending the event. They also say they will expect a significant economic boost and a total finanical output of $2.5bn forecast.
AustraliaPosted by
TheStreet

Epsilor To Unveil Upgraded Version Of Its Li-Ion 6T Batteries And A Soldier Wearable Network System At The LAND FORCES Exposition In Australia

BRISBANE, Australia, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilor, a globally recognized manufacturer of smart batteries, chargers and tactical power systems, will showcase an upgraded version if its COMBATT lithium-ion 6T NATO-standard batteries at the LAND FORCES International Land Defence Exposition, which will take place in Brisbane, Australia June 1-3, 2021.
Marketstheinsurer.com

Australia launches consultation on A$10bn cyclone reinsurance pool

Australia’s federal government has launched a Cyclone Reinsurance Pool Taskforce to consult with industry and community representatives on plans to develop a final design for the pool. — Subscribe for FULL access to this article - and ALL our premium content. For details on how to subscribe or for all...
Soccersportspromedia.com

Stadium Australia launches search for new naming rights partner

Venue's initial seven-year deal with ANZ, signed in 2008, was Australia's biggest stadium naming rights agreement. Stadium will host 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup final. Stadium Australia, the main venue for the Sydney 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games, has announced it is accepting proposals for a new naming rights partner.
Technologytheouterhaven.net

HyperX Launches Two New Mechanical Gaming Keyboards in Australia

If there is one thing that I highly like, it’s HyperX keyboards. So when HyperX announces two new keyboards to be released in Australia, it’s something that needs to be heralded from the heavens. You can read the full press release from HyperX below:. HyperX Launches Two New Mechanical Gaming...
Industrymining-technology.com

Mastermyne lands Gregory Crinum mine contract in Australia

Mastermyne has secured a mining services contract worth up to $508.7m (A$660m) for the Gregory Crinum coal mine in central Queensland, Australia. The seven-year contract has been awarded by Japanese company Sojitz Blue. Mastermyne will be responsible for the re-establishment of the underground infrastructure including conveyor systems, ventilation, associated mine...
Worldchicagocrusader.com

Indian Traveler Tests Positive After Landing In Australia

CANBERRA, Australia — Just one traveler who returned to Australia on board a repatriation flight from India has tested positive for coronavirus. The person has been placed in isolation at the Howard Springs quarantine site on the outskirts of Darwin. Northern Territory acting chief health office Charles Pain warned other...
Posted by
newschain

Plague of mice threatens huge tracts of land in Australia

Vast tracts of land in Australia’s New South Wales state are being threatened by a mouse plague which was described by the state government as “absolutely unprecedented”. Just how many millions of rodents have infested the agricultural plains across the state is guesswork. At night on many properties, the floors...
Electronicsxda-developers

Vivo X60 Pro with Gimbal camera system launches in the UK and Europe next month

After six months since its original launch in China, Vivo is finally bringing its flagship Vivo X60 Pro to Europe and the UK. The Vivo X60 Pro is a middling offering in the X60 series and slots between the standard Vivo X60 and X60 Pro+. It was launched in India earlier in March, but it’s only now that it’s’ making its way to other markets.
UEFAtalkandroid.com

Vivo’s X60 Pro comes with Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, launches in Europe on June 3rd for £749

We reviewed the Vivo X51 5G a little while back that sported built-in gimbal stabilization and today the brand has unveiled the X60 Pro 5G that sports the second generation of the feature along with the speedy Snapdragon 870 processor and a 120Hz display. Set to launch on June 3 in the UK and Europe for £749, Vivo’s X60 Pro 5G is the official smartphone of the upcoming UEFA EURO 2020 Championship that was delayed from last year.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Space Force Launches Fifth SBIRS Satellite

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket helped the U.S. Space Force expand its ability to watch for missile launches around the world with the May 18 delivery to geosynchronous orbit of the fifth Lockheed Martin Space-Based Infrared satellite (SBIRS). The launch at 1:37 p.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral... Subscription...
Personal Financefinextra.com

Imburse launches spare-change micro-savings product

Global payment marketplace Imburse has, today, announced the launch of MicroSavings, an integrated savings feature which will allow insurance companies and financial institutions to automate incremental consumer savings. This new digital offering will allow organizations to effortlessly enhance their products with flexible savings functionality, where customers can automatically round up...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Nice systems, Verint Systems, Sail Labs

Latest released the research study on Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT). The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dassault Systemes (France),Thales (France),Nice systems (Israel),Verint Systems (United States),Expert System (Italy),Palantir Technologies, Inc. (United States),CybelAngel (France),Intrinsec Security Inc. (Canada),Sail Labs (Austria),Digimind (France).
Technologycioapplications.com

Trend Micro Launches SaaS Solution with Snyk

Trend Micro Cloud One - Open Source Security by Snyk is the newest Cloud One service and the first partner addition to the platform, which is available through the channel as well as AWS Marketplace. FREMONT, CA: Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, launched a new, co-built SaaS solution...
Internetcioapplications.com

Destini Global Launches Shoppable Landing Pages

Today, Destini offers various data-driven sales and marketing solutions to help brands more effectively connect consumers to their products and manage their store-level performance. FREMONT, CA: Destini Global, a leading CPG where-to-buy and store-level data solutions in North America announced the launch of Shoppable Landing Pages - a landing page...
Constructionmelodyinter.com

RICS launches new global guidance for land measurement

PETALING JAYA: New guidance on the measurement of land for development projects such as new housing and commercial development have been published by London-headquartered Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) this week, which defines common measurements used across the built environment and associated metrics such as density. The guidance is...
Economyfinfeed.com

Elixir Energy added to MSCI Australia Micro Cap Index

This morning, Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) announced that it has been added to the MSCI Australia Micro Cap Index, which is designed to measure the performance of the microcap segment of companies traded on the Australian Securities Market. As we explained with FYI’s admission into the MSCI, the development highlights a...