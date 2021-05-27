AVT Australia Launches the CM62 Micro Gimbal at Land Forces

We reviewed the Vivo X51 5G a little while back that sported built-in gimbal stabilization and today the brand has unveiled the X60 Pro 5G that sports the second generation of the feature along with the speedy Snapdragon 870 processor and a 120Hz display. Set to launch on June 3 in the UK and Europe for £749, Vivo’s X60 Pro 5G is the official smartphone of the upcoming UEFA EURO 2020 Championship that was delayed from last year.