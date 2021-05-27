Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cotulla, TX

Thursday has sun for Cotulla — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Cotulla Times
Cotulla Times
 5 days ago

(COTULLA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cotulla. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cotulla:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aDErPPg00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 98 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cotulla Times

Cotulla Times

Cotulla, TX
6
Followers
44
Post
369
Views
ABOUT

With Cotulla Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cotulla, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Nws#Sun Today#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Experimentation#Calling#Covid 19 Restrictions#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

Cloudy forecast for Cotulla? Jump on it!

(COTULLA, TX.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Cotulla Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cotulla

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cotulla: Tuesday, June 1: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, June 2: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, June 3: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, June 4: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(COTULLA, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cotulla Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Cotulla

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cotulla: Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

Your 4-day outlook for Cotulla weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cotulla: Tuesday, May 11: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 12: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 13: Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Webb County, TXkgns.tv

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Webb County in south central Texas... Southwestern La Salle County in south central Texas... * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Las Tiendas, or 20 miles west of Encinal, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Las Tiendas around 720 PM CDT. Callaghan around 750 PM CDT. Encinal around 755 PM CDT. This includes the following highways... Interstate 35 between mile markers 23 and 41. US Highway 83 between mile markers 678 and 694. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH.
Cotulla, TXthebridgenewspaper.com

Healthy Air, Healthy Home

April 17, 2014 is the day the world has lost one of its best known literary writers of all time Mr.... Hey y'all my name is Khloe Torres my hometown is Cotulla, Texas. I am currently a junior at Texas A&M International University and... By Anna Esteves and Khloe Torres.