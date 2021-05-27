Cancel
Delta Junction Journal

Weather Forecast For Delta Junction

Posted by 
Delta Junction Journal
Delta Junction Journal
 5 days ago

DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aDErL8000

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then chance rain and snow showers during night

    • High 50 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance snow showers in the day; while widespread snow showers during night

    • High 40 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread snow showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night

    • High 44 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 50 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

