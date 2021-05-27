Weather Forecast For Delta Junction
DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then chance rain and snow showers during night
- High 50 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance snow showers in the day; while widespread snow showers during night
- High 40 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread snow showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night
- High 44 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 50 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
