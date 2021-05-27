Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2021 Preview: We’ve Missed Your Faces!

1. Please tell us about your current role and how it has evolved through the pandemic months?. As Pega’s CTO, I’m acutely focused on client engagement and delivering solutions that address their needs, which previously meant participation in many in-person meetings and events. Over the past year, I’ve spent large portions of time on camera – virtually communicating with clients and team members, or recording videos for virtual events. The shift from in-person meetings to video conferencing has been a dramatic shift in my day to day, and I’ve had to look for new ways to engage, communicate, and react to new client needs.