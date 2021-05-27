Cancel
Munising, MI

Cloudy forecast for Munising? Jump on it!

Munising Post
Munising Post
 5 days ago

(MUNISING, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Munising Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Munising:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aDErGiN00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 41 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 48 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Munising, MI
With Munising Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Munising, MI
