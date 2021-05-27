Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinedale, WY

Thursday has sun for Pinedale — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Pinedale News Alert
Pinedale News Alert
 5 days ago

(PINEDALE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pinedale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pinedale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aDEr7r500

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pinedale News Alert

Pinedale News Alert

Pinedale, WY
5
Followers
45
Post
457
Views
ABOUT

With Pinedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pinedale, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Sun Today#Wy#Thunderstorms#Snacks#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pinedale, WYPosted by
Pinedale News Alert

Pinedale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pinedale: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Wyoming Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Sweetwater County Wyoming Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...
Pinedale, WYPosted by
Pinedale News Alert

Pinedale’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pinedale: Saturday, May 15: Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Lincoln County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; South Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 1015 PM MDT At 945 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Viva Naughton, or 13 miles northwest of Kemmerer, moving north at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lake Viva Naughton around 1005 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Kemmerer Municipal Airport.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Casper Mountain, East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Casper Mountain; East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Jackson Hole; Lander Foothills; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Rock Springs and Green River; Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; South Lincoln County; Star Valley; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Strong wind from showers and thunderstorms through midnight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Strong wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph with localized higher gusts from any showers and thunderstorms. These winds can be well away from any precipitation. * WHERE...Central and southern Wyoming. * WHEN...Now through midnight tonight.