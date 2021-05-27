Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ James Holzhauer Takes Jab at Ken Jennings in Hilarious Post

By Thad Mitchell
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rF9RZ_0aDEr3KB00

The annual Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continues this week and a couple of past champions are getting into the act.

The playful ribbing between two of Jeopardy! all-time best continues as the two duke it out on social media. On Wednesday, it was former Jeopardy! winner James Holzhauer taking a shot at the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. Ken Jennings. Of course, it’s all in good fun as the two game show champions have a friendly relationship outside of the show they both love. Holzhauer shares a photo of Jennings looking worried on his social media account that draws laughs from game show fans.

The image Holzhauer shares on his Twitter page shows Jennings looking worried about correctly answering a game show question. The image beside Jennings is quiz show regular Mark Labbett, more commonly known as “The Beast” on his The Chase show. On The Chase, Labbett is one of the “chasers,” a collection of the top game show competitors of all time. Both Holzhauer and Jennings have also appeared on The Chase as well.

Jeopardy! Champions Have Friendly Rivalry

Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler, is most known for his 32-game Jeopardy! winning streak in 2019. His streak ended later that year but he would return later in the season to win the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. During his initial run on the show, he set multiple single-game records for total cash winnings. He won just south of $2.5 million during his 2019 run, ranking him the second highest-earning contestant of all time behind only Jennings. He would be the runner-up in the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament in 2020 behind Jennings. Including his tournament winnings, Holzhauer collected nearly $3 million during his Jeopardy! run.

Jennings is most known for his 2004 Jeopardy! winning streak that saw him claim 74 straight matches. He’s also appeared on numerous other editions of the game show, including the “G.O.A.T.” last year. He won the tournament in convincing fashion, defeating Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

A Jeopardy! fan favorite, Jennings was the first guest host of the show upon the passing of longtime host, Alex Trebek. He did very well in the ratings, earning a 6.0 Nielsen ratings score during his six-week stint as host. That score makes him the highest-rated guest host of all the guest hosts who have completed their tenures. Jennings expects to receive consideration for the permanent Jeopardy! hosting gig once producers decide to take that route.

The annual Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions will conclude Friday.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

95K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Brad Rutter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Inc#Sports Fans#Vs Fashion Show#Hilarious Post#Chase#Jeopardy Champions#Game Show Fans#Laughs#Fun#Quiz#Longtime Host#Love#Duke#Regular Mark Labbett#Pic#This Week#Convincing Fashion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon Ken Jennings Nails Hilarious Reference to Viral Jimmy Carter Photo

Ken Jennings, inarguably the most successful Jeopardy! contestant of all time continues reining in the laughs via social media. Known for his superior intellect and sharp wit, Jennings’s social media pages are full of one-liners and funny comments. The former Jeopardy! contestant is never hesitant with his humorous remarks and even wrote a book on comedy called “Planet Funny.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Nails Hilarious Reference to Iconic ‘Happy Days’ Phrase

It has been a while since Ken Jennings was guest hosting for Jeopardy! But that hasn’t stopped him from being incredibly entertaining this year. The man took the game show by storm with an incredible run is a social media must-follow. He constantly is bringing something new, interesting, and funny to the table. His comedic wit is relatively unparalleled, even compared to all the other stars on social media.
TV ShowsPosted by
Deseret News

The ‘Jeopardy!’ host with the lowest ratings (so far)

“Jeopardy!” has been testing out new hosts for four months now. That audition process will continue for the rest of the show’s 37th season. But by the time filming for the new season beings in late July or early August, “Jeopardy!” will have an official host in Alex Trebek’s place, “Today” reported.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Hits a Home Run with Hilarious Comment About T-Mobile Park

While he is most known for his dominance on the game show Jeopardy!, former contestant Ken Jennings could also make a name in comedy. Jennings often flexes his comedic muscles online through social media musings and one-liners. His Twitter page is also full of his trademark sarcasm and dry sense of humor. He often gives hilarious responses to his friends and social media followers that could draw laughter out even the most rigid. The former Jeopardy! champion is so funny, he even wrote the book on comedy, authoring “Planet Funny” along with several other pieces. In “Planet Funny,” Jennings hilariously reveals how “comedy ruined everything.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon Ken Jennings Shows Love to a Boozy Greek God in Hysterical Post

Move over Dionysus, Jeopardy!‘s Ken Jennings says there’s a better “boozy” Greek God, and she’s “the official goddess of ‘libations after lunch.”. The Jeopardy! legend’s Twitter excellence continues Monday as the All-Time-Champ and former guest host moves into mythology. Whether he’s spatting brilliant, obscure pop culture references or traipsing the pantheon of Greek Gods, Jennings always brings a laugh to our day.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon Ken Jennings Reveals Text Messages of Hysterical ‘Update From His Dad’

We all know that Ken Jennings is one of the funniest guys on Twitter. He has a way with words that can make the mundane hilarious. He’s a master of wordplay, dad jokes, and puns. So, that leaves some of us wondering where he picked up his witty sense of humor. Is it possible that he picked it up along his knowledge-gathering journey? After all, Jennings is like a walking encyclopedia. His head is full to the seams with random knowledge. That collection of facts helped him win big on Jeopardy! some years back. It also helped him write a dozen books. One of those books is called Planet Funny: How Comedy Ruined Everything. That doesn’t tell us where the humor came from, though.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Takes Playful Shot at Tournament of Champions Host Buzzy Cohen

Of all the clubs to join, the Jeopardy! All-Time-Champs group seems like the place to be, and mostly for Ken Jennings’ priceless dry humor. Oh, to be a playful genius. Sure, the dress code may be a bit questionable, but best of the best Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen are great pals both on and off the game show. Twitter followers play witness to their banter on an almost daily basis, and it is pure gold.
MLBPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings is Doing His Part to Raise Awareness About Baseball Statistics in Trivia Clip

On Friday night, Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings lent a helping hand to his beloved Seattle Mariners who made MLB history in yesterday’s game. You may be wondering what the Seattle Mariners did to enter the record books. Especially in a game that saw the San Diego Padres stomp the Mariners 16-1. In fact, the historical record had nothing to do with the score, and technically had very little to do with the game in general.
NFLnexttv.com

‘Who Is the Next ‘Jeopardy!’ Host?’ The Answer Awaits

The procession of guest hosts fronting Jeopardy! has rejuvenated interest in the beloved game show, and turned the notion of predicting Alex Trebek’s successor into a parlor game. The hosts have included former Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings, news anchor Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker and NFL star Aaron Rodgers, with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts, actor LeVar Burton and sportscaster Joe Buck among those awaiting their turn.
NFLWVNews

In jeopardy

It’s no secret that I am a “Jeopardy!” fan. The question is why — or, in “Jeopardy!” tradition, maybe that’s the answer. The question would be, “What is, Genny averages around only three or four correct responses per game?”. It’s also no secret that “Jeopardy!” ratings have taken a hit...