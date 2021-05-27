Charleston Weather Forecast

CHARLESTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 77 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.