Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, MS

Charleston Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Charleston News Beat
Charleston News Beat
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aDEr1Yj00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Charleston News Beat

Charleston News Beat

Charleston, MS
25
Followers
48
Post
794
Views
ABOUT

With Charleston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mississippi Statetheintelligencer.com

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.
EnvironmentPosted by
Charleston News Beat

Get weather-ready — Charleston’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Charleston: Sunday, May 9: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 10: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 12: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;
Quitman County, MSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Quitman, Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Quitman; Tallahatchie The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Coahoma County in northwestern Mississippi Southwestern Panola County in northwestern Mississippi Quitman County in northwestern Mississippi Northern Tallahatchie County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 745 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Clarksdale, Marks, Lambert, Crowder, Pope, Vance, Belen, Kings, Enid, Sherard, Courtland, Lyon, Denton, Longstreet, West Marks, Barksdale, Sabino, Riverview, Stover and Waverly. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Coahoma County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman; Tallahatchie A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR Southern Phillips County in eastern Arkansas Coahoma County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Tallahatchie County in northwestern Mississippi Southern Quitman County in northwestern Mississippi At 720 PM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing pea size hail or larger and winds 40 mph or greater was located near Elaine, moving east at 50 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in southern Phillips...Coahoma...northwestern Tallahatchie and southern Quitman Counties should monitor this storm closely.