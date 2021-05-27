Rainy forecast for Bedford? Jump on it!

(BEDFORD, KY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Bedford Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bedford:

Thursday, May 27 Widespread fog then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 75 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly Cloudy High 60 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.