Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford, KY

Rainy forecast for Bedford? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Bedford Post
Bedford Post
 5 days ago

(BEDFORD, KY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Bedford Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bedford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aDEqzt500

  • Thursday, May 27

    Widespread fog then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bedford Post

Bedford Post

Bedford, KY
12
Followers
51
Post
367
Views
ABOUT

With Bedford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Night Time#Break Time#The Sun#Fun Time#Bedford Thursday#Nws Data#Liftoff#Attractions#Grey#Cloud#Ky#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bedford, KYPosted by
Bedford Post

Homes for sale in Bedford: New listings

(BEDFORD, KY) Looking for a house in Bedford? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Bedford, KYPosted by
Bedford Post

Live events coming up in Bedford

1. Choices for a Successful Marriage; 2. 2021 Customer Appreciation 3 Day Event; 3. Country Corner Store in Sligo, Kentucky; 4. Handcrafted and Homespun Market - 2021; 5. Beef Quality & Care Assurance Certification;
Bedford, KYPosted by
Bedford Post

News wrap: Headlines in Bedford

(BEDFORD, KY) What’s going on in Bedford? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bedford area, click here.
Bedford, KYPosted by
Bedford Post

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Bedford

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bedford: Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.
EnvironmentPosted by
Bedford Post

Get weather-ready — Bedford’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bedford: Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Henry County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Trimble by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry; Jefferson; Oldham; Shelby; Trimble GUSTY WINDS AND HAIL WILL AFFECT HARRISON...JEFFERSON CLARK...FLOYD...SCOTT...WASHINGTON...OLDHAM...NORTHWESTERN SHELBY TRIMBLE...HENRY AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 920 AM EDT, radar indicated a line of strong thunderstorms extending from near Brownstown to near Corydon. Movement was east- northeast at 60 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Jeffersontown, St. Matthews, Shively, Madison, Lyndon, La Grange and Middletown. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.