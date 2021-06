For most bands, moving to a city like Chicago is a big step, offering the chance to get your name out on a thriving local scene. For rising indie rock outfit The Roof Dogs though, things didn’t go to plan, with the band moving to the city from Columbus, Ohio only months before the pandemic began. Fortunately, the band has stayed busy, releasing their latest single, “Summer in Algeria,” along with the song’s B-side, “Devotion,” as a 7” with Broom Closet Records. Now the band is back, sharing their new music video for “Summer in Algeria,” premiering with Under the Radar.