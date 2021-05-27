Lakeview Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAKEVIEW, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
