Daily Weather Forecast For Wolf Point
WOLF POINT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- 10 to 16 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.