Mostly sunny with a high of 74 today in Longmont

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and South Weld County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN BOULDER COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 139 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Longmont, or 24 miles southwest of Greeley, moving northwest at 5 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Northeastern Boulder, Longmont, Erie, Firestone, Frederick, Mead and Niwot.