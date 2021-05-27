Cancel
Longmont, CO

Mostly sunny with a high of 74 today in Longmont

By Times-Call staff
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongmont should see clear skies and highs in the 70s today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 74 and an overnight low of 46. Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 and an overnight...

Longmont, CO
Boulder, CODaily Camera

High of 62 with afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 60s with afternoon storms today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 62 and an overnight low of 49, with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Boulder County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boulder, or 27 miles northwest of Denver, moving northwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boulder, Jamestown, Sunshine and Niwot.
Broomfield, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and South Weld County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN BOULDER COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 139 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Longmont, or 24 miles southwest of Greeley, moving northwest at 5 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Northeastern Boulder, Longmont, Erie, Firestone, Frederick, Mead and Niwot.