Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falls City, NE

Falls City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Falls City Daily
Falls City Daily
 5 days ago

FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aDEqj0h00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Falls City Daily

Falls City Daily

Falls City, NE
11
Followers
46
Post
660
Views
ABOUT

With Falls City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Falls City, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Falls City, NEPosted by
Falls City Daily

Your 4-day outlook for Falls City weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Falls City: Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Tuesday, May 18: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Falls City, NEPosted by
Falls City Daily

Get weather-ready — Falls City’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Falls City: Saturday, May 15: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Pawnee County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pawnee; Richardson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN RICHARDSON AND EAST CENTRAL PAWNEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 1001 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southeast of Table Rock, or 19 miles northwest of Sabetha, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Humboldt. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southeastern Nebraska.