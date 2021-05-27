Falls City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 42 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.