Falls City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.