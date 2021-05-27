Cancel
Deer River, MN

Thursday set for clouds in Deer River - 3 ways to make the most of it

Deer River Today
Deer River Today
 5 days ago

(DEER RIVER, MN.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Deer River Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Deer River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aDEqi7y00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then widespread frost during night

    • High 53 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Deer River, MN
With Deer River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

