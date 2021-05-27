Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marlette, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Marlette

Posted by 
Marlette Bulletin
Marlette Bulletin
 5 days ago

MARLETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aDEqdiL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marlette Bulletin

Marlette Bulletin

Marlette, MI
6
Followers
52
Post
447
Views
ABOUT

With Marlette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlette, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Rain Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Marlette Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Marlette’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marlette: Monday, May 10: Areas of frost then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then areas of frost during night; Tuesday, May 11: Areas of frost then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night; Wednesday, May 12: Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;