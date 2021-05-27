Cancel
Lovelock, NV

Lovelock is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Lovelock Daily
 5 days ago

(LOVELOCK, NV) A sunny Thursday is here for Lovelock, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lovelock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aDEqa4A00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lovelock Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

