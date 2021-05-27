Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

John Wayne Has a Brief Career as a Singing Cowboy: Here’s Why it Ended

By Emily Morgan
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFQOo_0aDEqVbP00

John Wayne was a gun-slinging, villain fighting character in his westerns, yet he was also known as the singing cowboy at one point.

Before becoming Hollywood’s most beloved American cowboy, John Wayne took on few roles in B-Western films as a way to break onto the western scene in the industry— even if those roles required him to sing. In the 1930s, Wayne appeared in one of the singing cowboy films, beginning with 1933’s Riders of Destiny.

At just 26-years-old, Wayne played the role of Singin’ Sandy Saunders and followed the father of the singing cowboys, Ken Maynard. The western acted as the first of 16 Lone Star Westerns Wayne made for Monogram Pictures between 1933-1935. It’s also marked the first time Wayne worked with director Robert N. Bradbury and character actor George “Gabby” Hayes.

John Wayne Books Singing Parts in Early Career

Although it was a singing role, in reality, viewers didn’t get to hear Wayne’s singing voice. Instead, what you hear is an overdub of Bill Bradbury, the director’s son and the brother of another Western movie star, Bob Steele.

Two years later, Wayne booked another singing cowboy character: John Middleton (also billed as John Allen) in Republic Pictures’ Lawless Range. Again, you don’t hear John Wayne’s singing voice. Unbeknownst to fans, you hear a former real-life Texas cowboy named Glenn Strange singing Wayne’s parts.

Wayne also has dubbed-over “singing” scenes in B-movies westerns such as Man From Utah (1934) and Westward Ho (1935), with either Bradbury or co-star Jack Kirk singing.

However, as Wayne garnered more notoriety and fame, he started singing in films. Viewers can hear Wayne’s real singing voice during a duet with Oliver Hardy in The Fighting Kentuckian from 1949. Viewers can also hear it during his performance of “Titwillow” in the box office smash hit, The Shootist in 1976.

Years later, during an appearance on “The Dean Martin Show,” Wayne recalled his early role as Singin’ Sandy.

“During the early days, I wasn’t known just as a fighter and a gunslinger. I was once known as Singing Sandy,” he began. “It was back in the ’30s. I was playing a cowboy. The director thought it might be a good idea if every time I got mad, I’d start to hum. Well, it caught on, and the next picture I did four songs and played a guitar. I’ll have to confess, there was three of us. There was me, there was the fellow that dubbed my voice, and there was the fellow playing the guitar.”

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

95K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Hardy
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Singing Cowboy#Lone Star#Monogram Pictures#Republic Pictures#Shootist#American Cowboy#John Wayne Books#Singing Sandy#Career#Man#B Movies Westerns#Hollywood#Hayes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: John Wayne’s Good Friend Directed a Huge Number of Episodes

It helps to have good connections. This is a lesson that led one of John Wayne’s good friends to direct many episodes of CBS’s “Gunsmoke.”. Andrew McLaglen personally directed Wayne in five films, according to an article from MeTV.com. One of them was the 1952 film “Big Jim McLain” starring both Wayne and James Arness. But McLaglen didn’t get a sniff at “Gunsmoke” until Arness, who played Marshal Matt Dillon, suggested to show producers that he direct some episodes.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne ‘Duke Days of May’: Here’s This Weekend’s Lineup of His Classic Films

Saddle up, pilgrims! It’s that time of year again. The week John Wayne fans wait for all year. It’s Duke Days of May on INSPO. Every weekend day all month long, INSPO is airing your favorite movies starring The Duke. And we’ve got this weekend’s lineup for you. So, grab your cowboy hats and get ready for this weekend because The Duke is galloping onto your TV screens.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Starred in a Western Opposite a Famous Child Star

When director John Ford put together a stellar cast for “Fort Apache” that included John Wayne, there was another famous star in the mix. Now those who saw the movie when it first hit movie screens in 1948 knew about Shirley Temple. Temple became a darling of the cinema as a child, starring in some of the funniest movies in the 1930s. Reportedly, Temple was the No. 1 draw at the box office between 1935-38.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne: How to Purchase the Surprisingly Affordable ‘John Wayne 14-Movie Collection’

We’ll bring the popcorn if you bring this 14-movie box set of John Wayne movies! Paramount Home Entertainment announced earlier this year that it planned to release 14 of the most celebrated John Wayne films in a single package. And just like the virtue-driven Duke, the company stayed true to its word and released “John Wayne 14-Movie Collection” on May 11. The set spans nearly 25 years of Wayne’s career. And it includes his only Oscar-winning performance, True Grit, as well as his final lead role in The Shootist. Each of the fan-favorite movies captures the grit, virtue, and humor of The Duke. Here’s a complete list of the movies included in the set:
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

John Wayne’s Best Movies, Ranked

One of Hollywood’s all-time leading men, John Wayne is most associated with the stoic man archetype. The iconic actor’s most memorable performances are of strong but reserved cowboys or soldiers. Wayne was among the top box office draws for much of the 1940s, 1950s, and 1970s, starring in more than 100 movies. As American author […]
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Son Shows Off the Duke’s ‘McLintock’ Wardrobe at His New Museum

John Wayne had a style that was unique and all his own. It didn’t matter which movie or western the Duke appeared in. He was always dressed to impress. Now, in honor of the Duke Days of May, Wayne’s son Ethan is revisiting some of his father’s classic duds. Ethan stopped by the “John Wayne: An American Experience” exhibit in Fort Worth, Texas. That 10,000-square-foot museum gallery is an ode to Wayne and his iconic life and career.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne Plays With His Granddaughter in Heartwarming Pic Shared by The Duke’s Estate

John Wayne may have played tough cowboys and soldiers on-screen. But in real life, Wayne was a bit of a family man. He was also a doting grandfather as well. On Instagram, the John Wayne Estate recently shared a vintage photo of the Duke and his granddaughter Anita Swift. Depending on who you ask, the Duke had anywhere between 15 to 20 grandchildren. Anita was the oldest of Wayne’s grandchildren. Anita’s mother was Toni Wayne, who was Wayne’s daughter from his first marriage to Josephine Alicia Saenz.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Explained His Favorite Movies He Has Done

For 46 years, the late, great John Wayne starred in movies. And he did it well. Given that amount of time, some projects were bound to be better than others. And it’s more complex than whether or not the movies turned out to be good. That’s not to say John Wayne wanted to make anything less than great movies. But the experiences working on them were important to him as well.