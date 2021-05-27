Russell Daily Weather Forecast
RUSSELL, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
