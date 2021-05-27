Russell Daily Weather Forecast

RUSSELL, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 46 °F 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 72 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.