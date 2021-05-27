Cancel
Russell, KS

Russell Daily Weather Forecast

Russell Updates
Russell Updates
 5 days ago

RUSSELL, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGxw3_0aDEqSxE00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Russell Updates

Russell Updates

Russell, KS
With Russell Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

