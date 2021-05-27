Letters: COVID and tolerance
I have been a case investigator for over a year. I have had extensive scientific training on COVID and the vaccines. I have talked to hundreds of people. It seems to me that the majority of people I talk to are trying to do the best they can with what they have been given. The circumstances around COVID can be devastating. We are asking people to stay home for 10 days if they are diagnosed with COVID. If they have not been fully vaccinated we are asking anyone who has been exposed to COVID to quarantine for 14 days.www.timescall.com