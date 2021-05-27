Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Letters: COVID and tolerance

By Times-Call letters
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been a case investigator for over a year. I have had extensive scientific training on COVID and the vaccines. I have talked to hundreds of people. It seems to me that the majority of people I talk to are trying to do the best they can with what they have been given. The circumstances around COVID can be devastating. We are asking people to stay home for 10 days if they are diagnosed with COVID. If they have not been fully vaccinated we are asking anyone who has been exposed to COVID to quarantine for 14 days.

www.timescall.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Tolerant#Covid#People#Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Minoritiestucson.com

Letter: Dr. Fauci injects "racism" into Covid pandemic

Dr. Fauci just spoke by webcast to a graduating class at Emory University in Atlanta, wherein he injected "racism" into the Covid pandemic. He told the graduates that "many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus. He also said they are more likely to become infected if exposed because of medical conditions such as hypertension, chronic lung disease, diabetes or obesity. Almost all relate to the social determinants of health dating back to disadvantageous conditions that some people of color find themselves in from birth regarding the availability of an adequate diet, access to health care and the undeniable effects of racism in our society.” I thought Obamacare, costing taxpayers over a $trillion, with its government subsidized "Exchanges" and vast expansion of Medicaid, solved America's health care problems for the "disadvantaged." What Fauci and other liberals fail to understand are cultural and personal behavioral reasons for unhealthy lifestyles that lead to health issues for some minorities. Not any systematic racism.
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

LETTER: Inform yourself about the COVID-19 vaccine

I am writing to my fellow citizens who are questioning the value, safety and efficacy the COVID-19 vaccines. I must begin by expressing my gratitude to Meadville Medical Center and employees for their service and leadership throughout this pandemic. I am grateful for their dedication to caring for the ill and for their impressively well organized vaccination administration. Thank you for serving our community.
Public HealthDispatch

Letter: Relaxed COVID-19 restrictions should include 'survivors' with 'vaxers'

While I have no qualms with the CDC “relaxing” the restrictions associated with COVID-19, I do have a problem with relaxing said restrictions only for those “fully vaccinated” at the suspicious exclusion of those with natural immunities gained via the virus itself. Fact is, the natural immunities spawned by the actual virus are robust, long-lasting, and notably, the standard in developing any successful vaccine and should, thus, receive the same recognition.
Public Healthnewsitem.com

The Latest: COVID-19 variants to be labeled as Greek letters

GENEVA — The World Health Organization is announcing a new nomenclature for the COVID-19 variants that were previously — and somewhat uncomfortably — known either by their technical letter-number codes or by the countries in which they first appeared. Hoping to strike a fair and more comprehensible balance, WHO said...
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

COVID Variants Renamed With Greek Letters Instead of Countries

Goodbye U.K.variant, hello Alpha. The World Health Organization is adopting a new protocol for naming variants of COVID-19—identifying them by a letter of the Greek alphabet instead of by country of origin, the BBC reports. “No country should be stigmatized for detecting and reporting variants,” Maria Van Kerkhove of WHO wrote in a tweet. There are only 24 letters in the Greek alphabet, however, so it’s possible WHO will have to come up with a completely new naming system at some point in the future. The scientific names for each variant will remain; the letters are being used for public discussion.
Eureka, CAkymkemp.com

SoHum Doctor Writes Letter to the Editor About Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
Leavenworth, WAMyNorthwest.com

Leavenworth mayor explains letter comparing COVID to racism

While researching the mayor’s decision to change Leavenworth’s lighting celebration this year, Dori discovered that Mayor Carl Florea wrote a controversial email last year that compares COVID to racism. “In truth, this is a disease in which all of us who are white are carriers. We all spread it, most...
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: COVID-19 public information that helps relieve stress

Here we go again. How do you tell who has had the vaccine so you can respond appropriately in living your daily life?. CDC guidance gives criteria for taking off your mask but the issue is what is the status of everyone around you. REMOVE the HEPA privacy requirements from all information surrounding COVID19.
Public HealthBismarck Tribune

Letter: North Dakota citizens can beat COVID-19

North Dakota citizens can beat the COVID-19 virus -- if everyone contributes to the effort. First, get vaccinated. Fifty percent of North Dakota adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the CDC's vaccine tracker, but 70% is needed to achieve herd immunity. Now is the time to get vaccinated. All vaccines are highly effective at preventing the disease; less than 1% fully vaccinated North Dakotans have become ill with the virus.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Politicization of COVID pandemic is shameful, leads to distrust | Letter

0 and 100 are impossible standards to meet, a 0% chance with 100% effectivity. I am an early COVID-19 survivor and plasma donor, and I have been fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) told me that I am as close to the 0/100 as you can get. I have a virtually 0% chance that I can spread the virus, and I am nearly 100% immune to it. I am probably more likely to get hit by a car than get or transmit COVID-19.
Public Healthrmotoday.com

LETTER: Please follow public health restrictions for COVID-19

I am writing this in response to the pandemic and how some people seem to be completely oblivious to the current situation. I find it very upsetting that people are ignoring the current restrictions in place. As I understand the current restrictions, we are limited to gathering with our own cohorts and outside gatherings of only five people.
Ashland, OHtimes-gazette.com

Letter: With COVID waning, time for state to help long-term care facilities

As the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end for many, long-term care communities still feel its effects. Our residents are safe and healthy, and we’re proud of the work our staff has done over the past 15 months to stop the virus in its tracks. However, United Church Homes and long-term care organizations across the state are struggling due to a lack of resources.
Minoritiestucson.com

Letter: Black and Latino reluctance to get Covid vaxed

I have been noticing commercials running on TV regarding "getting the facts on the Covid vaccines." The commercials feature all black people, who obviously are the target group needing to get more vaxed. Nationally, both blacks and Latinos are getting less vaxed than whites and Asians. So why is this? Reasons amongst Latinos are fear of infertility, machismo, religion, myths on social media, and fear of the government knowing their legal status for being in the country. For blacks it is a distrust in the government, rather contradictory as they overwhelming vote for government controlling Democrats. Polls show that about 37% of Latinos will not get vaxed. About 20 to 25% of blacks. Democrats complain that white Republicans are the ones refusing to get vaxed and claim reasons of inequity and racism for minorities not doing so. But evidence shows other explanations. Remember during the election campaign, it was Democrats like Biden, Harris, Pelosi, and disgraced Cuomo who threw doubts onto the vaccines because of their hate for Trump.
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

COVID-19: An open letter from county health officer

Mendocino County was one of the first in California assigned to the Yellow Tier (least restrictive) with less than 15 new Covid cases per week. We had no one in our hospitals most days, and deaths were rare. Over 59.6 percent of our community has now received at least one dose of vaccine.
Public Healthkhn.org

Little-Known Illnesses Turning Up in Covid Long-Haulers

The day Dr. Elizabeth Dawson was diagnosed with covid-19 in October, she awoke feeling as if she had a bad hangover. Four months later she tested negative for the virus, but her symptoms have only worsened. Dawson is among what one doctor called “waves and waves” of “long-haul” covid patients...