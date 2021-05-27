Jump on Blanco’s cloudy forecast today

(BLANCO, TX.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blanco:

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 66 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



