Netflix 'Play Something' feature comes to Android smartphones

Temperatures are rising, and your cozy loungewear has been swapped out for summer dresses. That can only mean one thing: hot girl summer is officially upon us. For those moments when you’re not perched on someone’s rooftop or living it up on the beach, Netflix has you covered with an impressive new slate of summer-inspired content. Thirsty masterpiece Too Hot to Handle is back for a sizzling second season — though you may not have to live vicariously through the singles anymore — as is exciting heist series Lupin and its very hot, very French lead. Also making a return is the original hot girl, Sailor Moon, in a surprising new take on her classic story arc. (You’re welcome, anime stans.) And if comfort watches are more of your thing, there’s definitely something in the new offerings for you, too; Netflix will also be streaming classic films like Love Jones, Stand by Me, and What Women Want.