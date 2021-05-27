Cancel
Netflix 'Play Something' feature comes to Android smartphones

By What Hi-Fi?
whathifi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinge-watching Netflix on your smartphone just got easier. The streaming service is letting some users of its Android app try 'Play Something', a feature that suggests content for you to watch, Engadget reports. The feature is already live on Netflix's TV apps but it's only being tested on select Android...

www.whathifi.com
