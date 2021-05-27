Cancel
Cuba, NM

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Cuba

Posted by 
Cuba News Alert
Cuba News Alert
 5 days ago

(CUBA, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cuba. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cuba:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aDEq9Vu00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cuba News Alert

Cuba News Alert

Cuba, NM
ABOUT

With Cuba News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Cuba, NMPosted by
Cuba News Alert

Daily Weather Forecast For Cuba

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cuba: Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, June 4: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Cuba, NMPosted by
Cuba News Alert

Cuba Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cuba: Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Cuba, NMPosted by
Cuba News Alert

Friday sun alert in Cuba — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CUBA, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cuba. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Cuba, NMPosted by
Cuba News Alert

Top homes for sale in Cuba

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This remodeled Home in Cuba, NM has a new metal roof, wood flooring, granite island with new gas stove, new light fixtures, and is located near shopping, schools and a park. The property sits on one acre with plenty of space for your toys, barbeque and a large metal workshop. Another 4.45 acres are available if you are interested in more land. Come live the tranquil life in Cuba, NM.<p><strong>For open house information, contact John Lucero, Maddox & Co/REALTORS at 505-764-0400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05ODk0ODglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Probably one of the prettiest valleys in the Jemez Mountains. Open meadows surrounded by dense Pine forest as well as Aspen, Oak, Willow and more. This is the valley of the Rio de las Vacas. With easy access via highway 126 from Cuba, this quiet gated community is home to a few seasonal use owners who enjoy local hunting, hiking, fishing, 4 wheeling and more. The comfortable cabin has been updated on the interior and can sleep 3 or more comfortably. Although this is a dry cabin, it does have public power from Jemez electric coop. A tidy storage shed allows for ample room to store mountain toys and fishing rods. Cuba is little more than an hour north of Bernalillo via 4 lane highway. Bring the SUVs, Buses, Campers, Trailers, there is plenty of room to set up camp for all.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dale Heinemann, Keller Williams at 505-983-5151</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Cuba, NMPosted by
Cuba News Alert

Jump on Cuba’s rainy forecast today

(CUBA, NM) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Cuba, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Cuba, NMPosted by
Cuba News Alert

Cuba’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cuba: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico West Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding is expected along Camino Los Abuelos, General Goodwin Road, and State Road 14. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Eldorado At Santa Fe, La Cienega, Cerrillos Hills State Park, Los Cerrillos, La Bajada, Galisteo and Pena Blanca. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Santa Fe Metro Area SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTY UNTIL 1230 PM MDT At 1205 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Galisteo, or 18 miles south of Santa Fe, moving north at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Eldorado At Santa Fe, Cerrillos Hills State Park, La Cienega, Galisteo, Los Cerrillos, Lamy and Madrid. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 268 and 274, and between Mile Markers 288 and 291. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 283 and 290.
Los Alamos County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Jemez Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL SANDOVAL AND WEST CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Bajada, or 20 miles west of Santa Fe, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo, Kewa Pueblo, Cochiti Pueblo, La Bajada, Cochiti Lake, Domingo and Pena Blanca. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 263 and 267.
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico West central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 121 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Madrid, or 20 miles northeast of Bernalillo, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Santo Domingo Pueblo, La Bajada and Domingo around 145 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Western Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 200 PM MDT. * At 106 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Bajada, or 19 miles northeast of Bernalillo, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo and Domingo. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 257 and 264. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Localized gusty winds to 55 mph are possible in the vicinity of these funnel clouds. Localized damage to lightweight structures such as outbuildings, carports and patio covers, as well as tree branches and street signs, is possible. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; South Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN VALENCIA...NORTH CENTRAL SOCORRO AND WESTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM MDT At 1150 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Abo, or 24 miles southeast of Belen, moving northeast at 5 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm as well as brief funnel clouds. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Valencia, north central Socorro and western Torrance Counties. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 179 and 194.
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND WESTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for north central New Mexico. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Santa Fe until 215 PM MDT.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

See a haboob overtake Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – A Thursday-afternoon haboob, generated by thunderstorms near Ciudad Juárez, rolled over southern New Mexico. The event was captured in time-lapse video by New Mexico State Climatologist David DuBois. What is a haboob?. “Haboob is just an Arabic word for an intense dust storm,” Dubois told the Sun-News....
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Bernalillo, Sandoval, Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bernalillo; Sandoval; Valencia The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northern Valencia County in central New Mexico Southern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Bernalillo County in central New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 323 PM MDT, an area of dust was expanding near Isleta Pueblo and Los Lunas, moving north toward the Albuquerque metro area at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 133 and 170. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 204 and 252. Highway 550 between Mile Markers 1 and 18. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Valencia, Los Lunas, Corrales, Bernalillo, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Bosque Farms, Peralta and Mariposa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust creates reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways, especially Interstate 25. Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibility below 3 miles at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur below Tijeras Canyon.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT MONDAY FOR PARTS OF WESTERN NM AND THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return Monday for much of central and western NM as an upper level storm system moves north of the region. Strong southwest winds with 5 to 10 hours of single digit humidity and high Haines will lead to widespread critical conditions across the Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, and middle Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM MDT MONDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, and middle Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-11 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.