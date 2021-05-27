Carrollton Daily Weather Forecast
CARROLLTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly Cloudy
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
