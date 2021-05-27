Cancel
'School of Rock' Drummer Kevin Clark Dead at 32

By Matt Singer
Kevin Clark appeared in only one film, but it was a good one: School of Rock, where a struggling rock guitarist played by Jack Black finds his calling when he accidentally becomes a band teacher for a bunch of musical prodigies. Clark played Freddy, the group’s drummer. The role was not a stretch for Clark; he had been playing drums since the age of 3 and could also play several other instruments, including guitar and violin.

