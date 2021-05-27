Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

100 Days To Stronger Cybersecurity For The US Electric Grid: A Good Start, But More Is Needed

By Saryu Nayyar
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaryu Nayyar is CEO of Gurucul, a provider of behavioral security analytics technology and a recognized expert in cyber risk management. As the Biden administration gears up to rebuild America's infrastructure, the Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced a "100-day plan to address cybersecurity risks to the U.S. electric system." The sprint is intended to "enhance the cybersecurity of electric utilities' industrial control systems (ICS) and secure the energy sector supply chain." According to the announcement, the plan is "a coordinated effort between DOE, the electricity industry, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)."

www.forbes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Electric Grid#Grid Power#Energy Systems#Energy Technologies#Energy Infrastructure#Gurucul#The Department Of Energy#Cisa#The Colonial Pipeline#The Bulk Electric System#Bes#Nerc Cip#Forbes Technology Council#Cybersecurity Risks#Cybersecurity Standards#Electric Utilities#Cybersecurity Defenses#Cyber Risk Management#Operational Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrypowermag.com

Prioritizing the Workforce Is Critical to Utility Transformation

Investments in technology, infrastructure, and service can only take a utility so far. Without organizational agility, employee expertise, innovation, and creativity, true and sustainable transformation is improbable. As the power and utilities (P&U) sector moves toward a decarbonized, digitized, and decentralized future, companies are battling for the talent they need...
Energy Industrypowermag.com

Changing Winds: Emerging Wind Turbine Technologies

Wind turbine technology continues to evolve under new market demands—as well as an urgency to expand to further decarbonization. Ten years ago, POWER published a comprehensive article exploring the emergence of “novel—and sometimes plain wacky—designs” that were then thought of as viable alternatives to the ubiquitous three-bladed wind turbine design. In 2011, to be fair, wind power was just beginning to make its mark on energy markets. But as the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) had then noted, its future widespread uptake was still uncertain owing to concerns about its competitiveness against generation from coal, nuclear, and new sources of “cheap” gas, as well as “an assault on existing price mechanisms” in many markets that were pegged to the credit crisis and government budget shortfalls. However, the stunning growth of installed wind power over the past decade globally—from 238 GW in 2011 to 743 GW in 2020, according to GWEC—has transformed wind power into a mature and mainstream energy source that is cost-competitive with new coal and gas plants.
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

How Hydrogen Power Will Impact Employment Rates In The U.S.

The potential of hydrogen power to bridge economic gaps and create solutions to modern problems means we stand to gain now more than ever by focusing on this energy source. As unemployment remains a problem in the wake of COVID-19 and traditional power sources are besieged by various issues, hydrogen remains strong.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

The solar industry’s low-tech problem and how to fix it

Kirk Edelman, chief commercial officer at New York City-headquartered solar development, construction, and asset management company Safari Energy, told Electrek about the three technologies that the solar industry needs to adopt in order to revolutionize processes and infrastructure. Many solar companies began as startups that cobbled together whatever processes and...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Biden’s FY22 Budget Includes Mysterious “Energy Earthshot” — To Keep Green Hydrogen R&D Going?

Of all the clean energy items in President Biden’s newly Fiscal Year 2022 federal budget, hydrogen sticks out like a sore thumb. Hydrogen is a zero emission fuel, but almost all of the hydrogen on the market today is sourced from natural gas. So, does the FY22 budget give natural gas stakeholders a chance to pull another one of those “bridge fuel” dekes? Maybe not, if the green hydrogen fans at the US Department of Energy have anything to say about it.
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

US Energy Consumption Dropped 7.3 Quads in 2020

Every year, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Department of Energy produce Sankey flow diagrams showing where energy in the U.S. comes from and where it's going. Every year, Treehugger has a look at these to see what shocking news we can discern from it. Here's the 2020 version:
Energy Industryworldoil.com

U.S. energy secretary sets expectations for greener LNG production

(Bloomberg) --The days of promoting liquefied natural gas as “freedom gas” or “molecules of freedom” have ended at the U.S. Department of Energy. During a visit to Houston, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said the Biden administration would rather promote and sell a cleaner version of the superchilled fuel. The statement marks a policy shift from the Trump administration, which rolled back environmental regulations and heavily promoted U.S. LNG around the world.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar and wind to clean the US power grid

In order to clean the U.S. power grid, wind, solar and energy storage professionals will need to deploy more than a terawatt of additional clean electricity capacity. No problem, drill sergeant! The developers are at the ready!. According to power plant waiting lists around the country, more than half of...
New York City, NYRomesentinel.com

Electric grid ready for high summer demand

RENSSELAER — The New York Independent System Operator today reported that electricity supplies in New York are expected to meet peak demand conditions — with a total of 41,071 megawatts of power resources available. “The state’s grid is well-positioned to handle forecasted summer demand,” said Wes Yeomans, NYISO vice president...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

8 steps to starting a cybersecurity virtuous cycle

In the face of an unprecedented and exponentially growing global cyberthreat matrix, there must be a call to arms to all businesses – big, medium and small – to build cyber-organizational resilience. According to Verizon, 86% of all cyber breaches are financially motivated. The World Economic Forum has estimated revenues...
Industryinfosecurity-magazine.com

US to Regulate Pipeline Cybersecurity

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is to issue its first ever set of cybersecurity regulations for pipelines, according to The Washington Post. The news comes in the wake of a recent ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline that knocked operational systems offline for five days, triggering panic buying that led to fuel shortages in the Southeast.
Energy IndustryElko Daily Free Press

Commentary: The electricity grid isn’t ready for the EV revolution

America’s energy future will be shaped to a significant degree by two new tensions that are rapidly converging. A massive number of electric vehicles (EVs) will soon be populating our roads, but our nation’s electric grid is woefully unprepared to supply the additional capacity required to fuel these vehicles. Even this summer, the entire Western electricity grid is facing the threat of blackouts for lack of adequate supply. If our transportation future is transitioning toward electric, something has to give.
Energy IndustryLaredo Morning Times

Power grid operator project adequate electricity this summer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — The operator of the New England power grid says there should be enough electricity for people to run their air conditioners this summer. ISO New England on Monday projected adequate supply for electricity consumers across the region under average and above-average conditions. But officials warned that...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden leaves electric grid vulnerable to Chinese checkmate

Three Republican senators are sounding a desperately needed alarm about another example of the Biden administration showing dangerous deference to Red China. The Republicans’ complaints should be merely the first step in what needs to be a comprehensive effort to secure the U.S. electric grid. Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas,...
Energy IndustryNewswise

Electric vehicles no environmental savior, could cause power grid problems

As Ford unveils its electric F150, West Virginia University experts note the shift from gasoline-powered engines is not an environmental panacea in the short term, but instead will mean significant and costly upgrades to the nation’s infrastructure. Citing recent events, they caution the race to electric vehicles may outrun what’s needed to keep those vehicles on the road.
Energy IndustryBoston Globe

Pipeline shutdown shows need for tougher cybersecurity laws

The six-day shutdown of a key 5,550-mile fuel pipeline earlier this month after a malware attack proved a case study of all the things that can go wrong when the private sector, which controls crucial parts of American infrastructure, drops the ball on cybersecurity and the government doesn’t have the ability to adequately prevent cyberattacks or control the fallout. Our adversaries are watching, which underscores the urgent need for Congress and the White House to move quickly to stop the next breach.