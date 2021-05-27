100 Days To Stronger Cybersecurity For The US Electric Grid: A Good Start, But More Is Needed
Saryu Nayyar is CEO of Gurucul, a provider of behavioral security analytics technology and a recognized expert in cyber risk management. As the Biden administration gears up to rebuild America's infrastructure, the Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced a "100-day plan to address cybersecurity risks to the U.S. electric system." The sprint is intended to "enhance the cybersecurity of electric utilities' industrial control systems (ICS) and secure the energy sector supply chain." According to the announcement, the plan is "a coordinated effort between DOE, the electricity industry, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)."www.forbes.com