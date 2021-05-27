Cancel
ASIA RICE-India rates gain, Bangladesh assesses cyclone aftermath

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

* Vietnam seeing uptick in demand from China, Philippines- trader. May 27 (Reuters) - India's rice prices extended gains on Thursday, helped by a stronger rupee, while both the top exporter and neighboring Bangladesh assessed damage to port operations and crops in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas. Prices for India's...

