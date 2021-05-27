Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

'Automated' microscopy identifies predictor of chemotherapy resistance in ovarian cancer patients

By National University of Singapore
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is the most common lethal gynecological cancer. Ovarian cancer is usually treated with platinum-based chemotherapy; however, a significant number of patients are resistant to such treatments and relapse soon afterwards. To improve their survival, there is a need to first identify which patients may be platinum-resistant, so that newer treatments may be administered early.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Patients#Cancer Treatments#Eoc#Embo Molecular Medicine#Rad51#Anti Cancer#Nus#Epithelial Ovarian Cancer#Treatment Outcomes#Therapeutic Approaches#Gynecological Cancers#Appropriate Treatment#Newer Treatments#Immune Cell Infiltration#Relapse#Dna Repair#Survival#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Canceroncologynurseadvisor.com

Outcomes Remain Poor for Colorectal Cancer Patients with Brain Metastases

Brain metastases from colorectal cancer are relatively rare, but their numbers seem to be on the rise. More evidence is needed to help clinicians better understand them and to guide treatment for those patients, especially since the average survival rate for patients with metastatic colon cancer is only approximately 30 months and brain metastases can impair function and substantially decrease a patient’s quality of life in the meantime.
CancerMedicalXpress

Multi-gene testing could detect more hereditary cancer syndromes

Up to 38.6% of people with colon cancer who have a hereditary cancer syndrome—including 6.3% of those with Lynch syndrome—could have their conditions remain undetected with current universal tumor-screening methods, and at least 7.1% of people with colorectal cancer have an identifiable inherited genetic mutation, according to new data published by scientists at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center—Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC—James).
Cancertargetedonc.com

Modern Treatment of Ovarian Cancer in the Community Setting

Melissa Hardesty, MD, discusses the modern disease management of patients with ovarian cancer in the community setting. Melissa Hardesty, MD, a gynecologic oncologist at Alaska Women’s Cancer Care, discusses the modern disease management of patients with ovarian cancer in the community setting. Addressing toxicity from treatment in the community setting...
CancerDOT med

Unnecessary imaging costs head and neck cancer patients $9,600 a year

Prescribing follow-up imaging for head and neck cancer patients who show no signs of cancer recurrence can leave them paying tens of thousands of dollars, according to a new single-center analysis. Researchers at NorthShore University HealthSystem say such scanning should only be administered to those that show any signs of...
Henderson, NVreviewjournal.com

Henderson cancer patient 1st to undergo experimental treatment

In February, Ruben Solis had a cancerous tumor in his throat that swelled to the size of a football. Three months later, the tumor and swelling have shrunk to the size of a large marble. The 54-year-old Henderson resident is the first person in the world to receive a combination...
Cancerledburyreporter.co.uk

Scientists predict time before cancer becomes drug resistant – study

Scientists can use genetic “weather forecasting” to predict how long it will take for bowel cancer to evolve resistance to a drug before a patient has even started treatment, a new study suggests. Using similar principles to those used in meteorology to predict which mutations might arise, and how they...
CancerDaily Republican

Now more people can get lung cancer screening

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS -- Even with COVID-19 still dominating health news, stories about new lung cancer screening guidelines were able to break into recent headlines, and for good reason. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the U.S. -- and the deadliest, killing more than 130,000 people each year....
Cancerarcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Minute: When colon cancer spreads to the liver

Colorectal cancer is a leading cancer among men and women around the world. Many colorectal cancers are likely to spread to other organs, with the most common site of metastases being the liver. In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Dr. Sean Cleary, a hepatobiliary and pancreas surgeon at Mayo Clinic explains...
Cancercancertherapyadvisor.com

Maintenance Therapy With Olaparib Improves Survival in Relapsed Ovarian Cancer

Maintenance treatment with olaparib, a poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, enhanced survival in patients with platinum-sensitive, relapsed ovarian cancer and a BRCA1/2 mutation, according to a study published in The Lancet Oncology. Previous data from the SOLO2/ENGOT-Ov21 phase 3 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT01874353) had shown prolonged progression-free survival in patients...
Canceroncologynurseadvisor.com

Immunogenicity and Safety of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in Patients With Cancer

The immunogenicity and safety of the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19) vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 were recently evaluated in an interim analysis of a study including patients with cancer. A single dose of the vaccine showed reduced efficacy in these patients relative to healthy control group participants, but a second vaccine dose administered 21 days after the first dose provided increased immunogenicity. The study results were reported in Lancet Oncology.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Monk on Guidelines for Maintenance PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

Bradley J. Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG, highlights current guidelines for utilizing maintenance PARP inhibitors in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer. Bradley J. Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG, professor, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Arizona Oncology (US Oncology Network), University of Arizona College of Medicine, Creighton University School of Medicine at St. Joseph’s Hospital; medical director, Gynecologic Program, US Oncology Research Network; and co-director, GOG Partners, highlights current guidelines for utilizing maintenance PARP inhibitors in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer.
Canceroncologynurseadvisor.com

Aprepitant Improves Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea, Vomiting Prophylaxis in Women With Gastrointestinal Cancer

The addition of aprepitant to palonosetron and dexamethasone showed efficacy at reducing chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in a clinical trial of female patients with gastrointestinal cancer. The trial results were recently published in JAMA Network Open. This multicenter phase 3 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT03674294) based in China included female patients...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

VBL Therapeutics To Provide An Update On The OVAL Phase 3 Registration Enabling Study Of VB-111 In Ovarian Cancer At The 2021 American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) today announced that a poster providing an update on the OVAL Phase 3 registration enabling clinical trial of VB-111 in ovarian cancer will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. "We are...
CancerEurekAlert

Experimental drug makes radiation therapy more effective, less damaging

DALLAS - May 20, 2021 - An experimental drug that has shown promise in protecting healthy tissue from collateral damage caused by radiation therapy for cancer also appears to enhance radiation's capacity to kill tumors, a new study led by UT Southwestern scientists shows. The findings, published online in Science Translational Medicine, could provide a much-needed boost to the radiation treatments used against a variety of tumor types.
Cancercancerhealth.com

Discovery of Tumor Suppressor Suggests New Cancer Treatment Strategies

At the heart of all cancers is a fundamental problem: a cell—and eventually innumerable cells—that won’t stop dividing. This runaway growth is what forms a tumor, and the abnormal cellular processes that drive this growth can help tumors withstand the cancer treatments intended to kill them. Despite more than six...