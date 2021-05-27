'Automated' microscopy identifies predictor of chemotherapy resistance in ovarian cancer patients
Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is the most common lethal gynecological cancer. Ovarian cancer is usually treated with platinum-based chemotherapy; however, a significant number of patients are resistant to such treatments and relapse soon afterwards. To improve their survival, there is a need to first identify which patients may be platinum-resistant, so that newer treatments may be administered early.medicalxpress.com