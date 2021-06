LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the mask mandate has been lifted, the community shared their concerns and excitement with News 10 about what this means for the community. “Kind of on board with it. I kind of go with the side of science and the CDC is recommending we’re okay I’m vaccinated so I feel okay with it. Hopefully this kind of enables people to make the decision to get vaccinated because I think that’s the right step in getting us back to normal,” said Brad Beaton.