The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and final round PGA DFS showdown contests are here! Typically the biggest contests of the showdown variety each week, it adds an element of finishing points to the already variable format of Showdown. Because of this, golfers that are far down the leaderboard are normally very low-owned. Take last week, for example; at the PGA Championship, Jon Rahm was in 4oth heading into Sunday and was under 10% owned, but with one of the rounds of the day and finishing inside the top 10, he became one of the best plays of the entire slate. We’ll aim to find this week’s Rahm to close out the DraftKings showdown picks for the Charles Schwab Championship.